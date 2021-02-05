Home

Qereqeretabua’s urgent question disallowed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 9, 2021 5:50 am
The Savusavu hospital

A request for an urgent question by National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua in parliament this morning has been disallowed.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau informed the House that the question related to the Savusavu hospital morgue.

Ratu Epeli ruled upon careful consideration that the question is not of an urgent character.

The Speaker adds he is satisfied that there has been enough coverage of the matter by the Minister and Permanent Secretary for Health.

