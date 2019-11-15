Today marks the prorogation of Parliament.

Prorogation is the term for the formal end of a Parliamentary session.

Once Parliament is prorogued, Parliamentary business including Bills, motions and reports with the six Standing Committees come to a close until the opening of a new Parliamentary session.

Parliament will now stand prorogued until the new session of Parliament is opened by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote on 30th November.

The Parliament is committed to maintaining vigilance and adherence to the COVID-19 State measures in place.

In that regard, the State Opening of Parliament will only be attended by the Acting Chief Justice and four other Justices of Appeal and Puisne Judges.

Parliament will then resume on Monday, 7 December, for the week-long sitting.