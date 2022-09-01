Property owners take advantage of block rezoning

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says 2, 744 lots are part of the block rezoning around the country.

The 11 municipal boundaries where rezoning has been approved include Suva and Lautoka cities, Nasinu, Nausori, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Labasa and Savusavu towns.

Koya says block rezoning within these areas will allow property owners to immediately lodge their plans and begin commercial development.

Article continues after advertisement

Block re-zoning concept involves applying continuous zoning along a strip of land that commonly fronts on a thoroughfare or side road.

The prerequisite for this is that there are activities of the same nature already being undertaken within that particular area.

Koya says Nadi Town has recorded the most number of properties block rezoned, standing at 891 followed by Suva which has 664 lots.

“In a bid also to promote commercial activities in Rakiraki and Tavua we have re-zoned 426 lots and 125 lots respectively just for commercial purposes. While in Savusavu and Labasa 105 and 48 lots have been re-zoned respectively.”

Koya says owners within these areas have greater flexibility as there is also a substantial increase in the value of their properties

The Amendment to the Town and Country Planning Act allows the Permanent Secretary to immediately approve block rezoning of identified areas that have already undergone significant changes, indicating growth for commercial development.