Parliament has unanimously voted to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear weapons.

The treaty sets out a comprehensive set of prohibitions against participating in any nuclear weapon activity.

While moving his motion in Parliament, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified that the treaty also prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory.

“This government have stepped in to offer a one of grant to veterans to support medical and welfare cost in 2015. The 24 survivors who attended the ceremony each received $9855 from a compensation pool of $2.95m”.

There are already 81 signatories to the treaty including Fiji.