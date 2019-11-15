Parliament
Prohibition of Nuclear weapons treaty ratified
May 29, 2020 10:15 am
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]
Parliament has unanimously voted to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear weapons.
The treaty sets out a comprehensive set of prohibitions against participating in any nuclear weapon activity.
While moving his motion in Parliament, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum clarified that the treaty also prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory.
There are already 81 signatories to the treaty including Fiji.
