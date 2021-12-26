Prayers of tourism workers answered

The prayer of every tourism worker has been answered today says Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro.

Speaking in parliament this morning, Radrodro highlighted that it is a very joyous day for every individual associated with the tourism industry.

Radrodro says the lives of thousands of Fijians were disrupted because of the pandemic, as they had to look for alternative ways to provide for their families.

“Everyone has prayed and looked for answers for the difficulties we all faced our nation when COVID-19 hit our shores without warning and robbed families of economic independence.”

Radrodro says commended all the frontline workers while wishing them well in the post-COVID journey.

“You are in our thoughts and I wish you well. Much safety and inspiration that you will hold your heads high and carry out your work diligently so that any other threatening waves will not devastate our nation again and no lives need to be lost because someone decided to lose concentration.”

Radrodro says Fiji should today celebrate as we slowly and carefully opened our borders after almost two years of no international travel.