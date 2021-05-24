Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Prasad defends wife’s USP appointment

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 12:47 pm

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad has defended the previous appointment of his wife at a senior position within the USP.

While making a statement on USP in parliament this morning, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while highlighting a number of mismanagement allegations against Professor Pal Ahluwalia, highlighted that Doctor Rajini Chand’s appointment did not meet the criteria of the USP.

“Late last year the former VC (Pal Ahluwalia) approved the advertisements of three senior positions externally and one internally – appointing the spouse of his close friend to the position. Her name is Rajini Chand. This position was advertised only internally – when we say internally – we say within USP – where there is a requirement to advertise externally. Honourable Prasad is speaking a lot because that is his spouse and she did not meet the MQR.”

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Professor Prasad says at a time when the country has a COVID-19 crisis, Sayed-Khaiyum found time to make attacks against some at the University.

He says he is proud of Doctor Chand who holds a PhD in Distance Education and Flexible Learning and has taught thousands of students for over 20 years.

“I am actually very proud of her, she is a role model for thousands of young women, girls in this country. And this gutter-level attack from a man who appoints his brother, his aunt, his uncle, practices nepotism and he has the audacity to say that the woman is not qualified.”

He further stated that the recent KPMG report found that the recent appointment including Doctor Chand’s was done properly.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.