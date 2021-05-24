Prasad defends wife’s USP appointment

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad has defended the previous appointment of his wife at a senior position within the USP.

While making a statement on USP in parliament this morning, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while highlighting a number of mismanagement allegations against Professor Pal Ahluwalia, highlighted that Doctor Rajini Chand’s appointment did not meet the criteria of the USP.

“Late last year the former VC (Pal Ahluwalia) approved the advertisements of three senior positions externally and one internally – appointing the spouse of his close friend to the position. Her name is Rajini Chand. This position was advertised only internally – when we say internally – we say within USP – where there is a requirement to advertise externally. Honourable Prasad is speaking a lot because that is his spouse and she did not meet the MQR.”

In response, Professor Prasad says at a time when the country has a COVID-19 crisis, Sayed-Khaiyum found time to make attacks against some at the University.

He says he is proud of Doctor Chand who holds a PhD in Distance Education and Flexible Learning and has taught thousands of students for over 20 years.

“I am actually very proud of her, she is a role model for thousands of young women, girls in this country. And this gutter-level attack from a man who appoints his brother, his aunt, his uncle, practices nepotism and he has the audacity to say that the woman is not qualified.”

He further stated that the recent KPMG report found that the recent appointment including Doctor Chand’s was done properly.