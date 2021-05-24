Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Poverty does not recognize ethnicity: AG

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:37 pm

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament today highlighted a policy from the 1970s that was based on supporting people based on their ethnicity.

Sayed-Khaiyum was contributing to a motion by National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad which was defeated after it was put to a vote.

The motion by Prasad was for the Standing Committee on Social Affairs to undertake an inquiry into the causes of poverty and report back to Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the shocking incident whereby, in 2012, the Prime Minister found out that the National Disaster Management Office was not in a position to rebuild homes of those living outside village boundaries.

“When we were at Knolly Street at NDMO there was a particular cyclone and the Prime Minister said we need to help these fix up their homes. The people at NDMO look up to him and say sorry we can’t do that. The PM look up to them and ask why? Cause there has been a government policy since the 1970’s we only rebuild homes of people who live in villages and we don’t build homes of people living outside the village boundaries.”

The Minister adds this was the kind of policy that was done based on ethnicity.

He says that this system was later changed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama when they came into government.

The Minister for Economy reiterated that poverty does not recognize ethnicity, religion, or province.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.