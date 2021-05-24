Home

Poverty alleviation schemes monitored

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 4:12 pm
SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani [left] and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says poverty alleviation projects are monitored seriously.

Seruiratu was responding to a question from SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani on what type of monitoring and evaluation is being done to ensure the success of investments in rural areas, particularly in raising the standard of living.

Kuridrani highlighted that the household report 2019-2020 states that the poverty rate was 36 percent, and 74 percent of these were rural dwellers.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu assured that agencies involved in the development of rural and maritime areas have their own monitoring systems.

He adds Fijians in rural communities who are being assisted through government initiatives are being monitored to see through their progress.

“We are also reviewing policies in the Ministry, particularly in trying to elevate those recipients from their current status and we are calling it an incubation of five years for all project recipients.”

Seruiratu adds the Ministry is also demanding people in rural communities to open bank accounts to save and begin investments.

