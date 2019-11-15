PM unfazed by Opposition walkout

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has brushed off the Oppositions walkout of Parliament today.

Bainimarama says the work continues despite the absence of 24 Members of the House.

“I really don’t have any comment except to say that you note that we’re still in there because the Speaker will make us work for our pay and of course life goes, life carries on without the Opposition.”

And despite calls by some members of government for disciplinary action, the Prime Minister instead questioned the Opposition on whether today’s actions would be commonplace.

“That’ll be up to the Speaker, I really have no say in that except to say that if every time they don’t agree with a petition decision by the Speaker, they’re going to walk out?



Meanwhile, despite the walkout by Opposition Members prior to the morning break, the Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua clarified that the House would proceed as normal.

The SG said that with a quorum and the order paper set, they would continue as scheduled.

Parliament concluded an hour ago having gone through the entire order paper for the day.