PM questions NFP Leader’s Parliamentary statement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has questioned the statement made by National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad regarding certain Government operations.

The NFP Leader while addressing Parliament claims that the current Government is the worst in Fijian history.

Prime Minister in response expressed his disappointment that the NFP Leader is using the current situation for political gains.

NFP Leader Biman Prasad questioned the Prime Minister on the assistance and progress that the Government has provided to certain institutions.

“People may ask, what would we do differently? The answer is everything. What about the Bainimarama boom? The national debt is really as big as our economy, the sugar industry is on its knees, the rates of violence against women are some of the highest in the world so are our rates for high potential for heart disease, diabetes. The health status is in tatters.”

While responding to the NFP Leader, Bainimarama says his Government prioritizes Fijians by implementing relevant measures to protect the nation from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Should we bring back higher income taxes for Fijian families? Should we stop supporting the sugar industry with the historic stimulus that is provided to lift the cost burden on the shoulders of our cane farmers?”

Bainimarama also reiterated the need for Parliamentarians to put their differences aside and work towards the common good of the nation.

“We are in a crisis, a global pandemic is raging, our people are suffering, the planet is warming and our oceans are being degraded. We must be wary of any greenwashing in this parliament for political gain. For years, we’ve been waiting for NFP to actually offer up some ideas and this is the game plan they finally give us.”

The Prime Minister says the Fijian Government has been able to protect Fiji from COVID-19 and is working towards economic recovery while assisting Fijians in however way possible during this pandemic.