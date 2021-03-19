PM commits support to FEO and Electoral Commission

The work of the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission have been commended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who says they have delivered credible elections representing the will of the people.

Bainimarama while debating the Joint Election Report in parliament highlighted that the results of the 2014 and 2018 General Elections have been accepted by independent observers, international partners and global agencies.

He has also confirmed government’s financial and legal support for the Electoral Commission to pursue its independent functions.

“They must have the staff, training and technical capability and capacity to conduct the kind of elections that the Fijian people deserve and trust”.

Bainimarama adds that the FEO and the Commission have set the standard of fairness, impartiality and transparency in elections.