PM commends Fijians for resumption of tourism

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 10:55 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked all 560,000 Fijians who are fully vaccinated saying their efforts have led to the reopening of borders to international travelers.

Speaking in Parliament, Bainimarama says this success is historic, and shared by every Fijian who came forward to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also particularly thanked Fiji Airways staff, airports employees, hotel workers, health workers and those in the disciplined forces.

Article continues after advertisement

Five more flights have arrived since Wednesday, carrying hundreds of tourists.

Bainimarama says when they were drawing up the strategy to open the borders, COVID-19 had already produced 11 variants and Fiji knew a 12th was probable.

The Prime Minister says they are monitoring the Omicron variant.

“There is no evidence to suggest it poses a threat to those who are fully vaccinated, so if you are not vaccinated get vaccinated, so we have adopted measures that are proportionate to the threat it poses when it does inevitably arrives at our shores.”

Fiji’s quarantine period has been increased for over 150 red list countries, and booster doses are being offered to frontline workers and vulnerable Fijians.

Bainimarama has urged the nation to continue to keep the discipline to protect us from the virus.

