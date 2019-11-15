PM clears the air on Opposition leader’s call for bipartisanship

Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that he has made numerous calls to the government for a bipartisanship approach to issues of national interest.

Rabuka says these calls have always fallen on deaf ears adding that the Opposition’s suggestions have been brushed aside for political reasons.

“This side of the house has been demeaned and belittled several times and we have grown punch drunk from being belittled. But we will continue and sadly the confrontational thinking continues, with reconciliation remaining but a dream.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has turned down calls from the Leader of Opposition for the government to consider discussions with other parties to fight the economic downturn.

“This is coming from a man who brought us to our knees and brought racial intolerance in 1987. They don’t seem to understand that bipartisanship requires agreement we are poles apart from the agreement they preach a divisive society we don’t. And if we can’t get past that how can there ever be bipartisanship.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka has highlighted that the people of Fiji must unite and stand together in these trying times urging that we prioritize the human side of everything and keeping in mind the future of our citizens.

Rabuka also labelled that the 2020/2021 national budget as irresponsible, rudderless and a deceiving budget.

Prime Minister Bainimarama highlighted that the Opposition does not seem to understand the measures they put together and the strategies government comes up with to put this budget together.