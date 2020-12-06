PM calls on SODELPA MPs to step down

Members of Parliament who have been charged by FICAC have been urged to vacate their elected seats in the House.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the six opposition MPs charged with breaches of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act should not be sitting in parliament.

“Six of them Mr Speaker, are still in the House. How embarrassing is that?.”

Bainimarama says FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash took a dignified stand and resigned to protect the sanctity of parliament.

He then called out the MPs individually in parliament.

“He understood what it means to be a Member of Parliament and the need to maintain high standards of behaviour. I call upon Honourable Matanitobua, Hon. Radordro, Hon. Rasova, Hon Nawaikula, Hon Vosanibola and Hon. Qionibaravi. Follow the example set by Mr Prakash, do the honourable thing, step down and step out.”

All these MPs have been charged for allegedly obtaining travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to by lying about their place of residence.