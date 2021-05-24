Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

Parliament

PM attacks NFP Leader

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 4:55 pm

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad’s parliamentary contribution shows that he will get in bed with anyone to enter government at any cost.

Bainimarama was giving his right of reply in parliament, and responded to statements by Prasad this week.

The Prime Minister says Prasad’s contribution to the House is only full of complaints, and he’s even willing to make deals with Sitiveni Rabuka, the originator of the coup culture in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’d like to quote from someone ‘who wrote in the paper a couple of days ago, who says unsatisfied Biman, someone shared me a chit-chat that looks like Biman Prasad’s speech was written by a child. Just like Indian Drama series, never satisfied.”

The Prime Minister told Prasad that if he wants to know about corruption he only needs to walk to the University of the South Pacific.

Bainimarama also claims the NFP Leader himself is part of a big corruption scandal at USP.

In an email response, the NFP Leader says it was only on Monday that the Prime Minister called for decency in debate and for people to avoid personal attacks.

Prasad says today Bainimarama did the opposite.

