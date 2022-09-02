Plans for night shelter for the homeless

Minister, Rosy Akbar says they have secured funding for this for Fijians either begging or sleeping on the streets. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation will be engaging the services of an organization to provide a night shelter for homeless Fijians.

Minister, Rosy Akbar says they have secured funding for this for Fijians either begging or sleeping on the streets.

The shelter will provide beds and meals.

Akbar has made it clear that it will only be accessed by those who have been profiled by the Ministry.

“There is no reason for some of them to be on our streets but unfortunately circumstances beyond their control has pushed these people and they try to find shelter on our streets. So, with the added allocation in this financial year, we will be able to secure and outsource the services for a shelter where these homeless people and children who do not wish to return to their homes can find shelter.”

The Ministry has already profiled 189 homeless children and adults across the country.

Abkar adds, that while they are undertaking this, the Ministry will continue its efforts to return homeless citizens to their families.