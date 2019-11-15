Pillay clashes with Qereqeretabua over manners comment

Government MP Viam Pillay has taken a swipe at National Federation Party’s Lenora Qereqeretabua after she called on the Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to show manners.

In her budget debate address, Qereqeretabua took a swipe at Sayed-Khaiyum, saying the Minister turned up late on budget night and delayed its delivery by more than one hour, adding he did not explain himself and did not apologize.

The NFP member also said Sayed-Khaiyum was a servant of the people of Fiji.

“As most of us know, Mr Speaker, the Honorable Economy Minister is famous for being late too many public functions. He acts as if he is the only person with important things to do. I remind him again – we pay you more than $200,000 a year to be our servant. The people, not you, are the important ones here.”

In response, Pillay said Qereqeretabua should get her facts right and it takes a lot of effort to have a good budget presented.

“The Honorable member or whichever lawyer wrote her speech, seems to have something very personal against the Honorable Attorney General. Perhaps the former beauty queen doesn’t understand how difficult drafting a national budget is. Even until the last minute, the hard-working budget team is working non-stop to ensure everything is correct. I’d rather wait for one hour and get the best budget than try to rush such a thing.”

The Assistant Agricultural Minister went on to say Qereqeretabua should be the last person to say that Sayed-Khaiyum lacked manners.

“Honorable Speaker, I would like to ask the Honorable Qereqeretabua, where her manners were when she cursed our children earlier this year. She is absolutely right that manners maketh the man, and an act of cursing innocent children and those who are yet to be born tells us what she is made of.”

The budget debate continues in Parliament.