High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP's may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under 'no jab no job' policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|
Personnel react violently to post traumatic events: Seruiratu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:11 pm

Disciplinary Forces personnel react to post-traumatic events violently due to the nature of their work.

Responding to questions in parliament on the response to the mental health of police officers, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says they have appointed a psychologist and a team to provide help.

Seruiratu says a pro-active approach to mental health in the Disciplinary Forces is a major challenge.

“That will be a challenge, we want to be more proactive but there are people who carry this trauma with them and once identified, they will need to go through therapy and that is specialist treatment.”

Seruiratu says there are in-house counselling programmes to help any personnel that needs it.

He says the psychology and counselling unit will be set up within the Force as part of its re-structure process.

