Personnel react violently to post traumatic events: Seruiratu

Disciplinary Forces personnel react to post-traumatic events violently due to the nature of their work.

Responding to questions in parliament on the response to the mental health of police officers, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says they have appointed a psychologist and a team to provide help.

Seruiratu says a pro-active approach to mental health in the Disciplinary Forces is a major challenge.

“That will be a challenge, we want to be more proactive but there are people who carry this trauma with them and once identified, they will need to go through therapy and that is specialist treatment.”

Seruiratu says there are in-house counselling programmes to help any personnel that needs it.

He says the psychology and counselling unit will be set up within the Force as part of its re-structure process.