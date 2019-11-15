Partnership to drive economy post-COVID-19

In an effort to strengthen good governance to support rural growth, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development has collaborated with the United Nations Development Program.

Speaking in Parliament, Assistant Minister Vijay Nath says together they are currently reviewing the Ministry’s five to ten years strategic development plan.

Nath says this will drive the economy post-COVID-19.

“Mr Speaker Sir, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development will focus on three strategic priority areas that links rightly to the quest for economic recovery post-COVID-19. Climate Change and Disaster Preparedness, growing the rural and maritime economy, sustainable living standard and having resilient communities, coordination and facilitation of natural disaster operations and disaster risk reduction. Organisation effectiveness, workforce development and good governance.”

He adds that although there’s 44% of people living in the rural and maritime community, the land area of which this population lives in is approximately 94% of the country’s total land mass.

The Assistant Minister says it will continue to support growth remote areas through rural infrastructure and empowering local communities.