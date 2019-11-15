Parliament terminates livestream on Facebook

The livestream of the parliament sitting on Facebook has been terminated indefinitely.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says the Facebook platform is providing auto generated sub titles, which are incorrect and out of context and the feature is controlled by the social media company entirely.

Ratu Epeli confirmed that the parliament does not provide nor have control on the subtitles that appear on the screen during the livestream.

Article continues after advertisement

The Speaker highlighted that parliament has no control over this and that is why the livestreaming of all parliament sittings, including its committees through the Facebook platform has been terminated.

“This move is necessary as it is crucial to maintain the integrity of parliament and the important work that it is mandated to undertake. For viewers who watch the live parliament sittings on the facebook platform, they can now watch all the live sessions by visiting www.parliamentlive.gov.fj ”

The parliament sittings will also continue to be broadcast through the parliament channel on the Walesi Platform.