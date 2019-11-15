Parliament sitting resumes today

The 2020 Parliament sitting begins today with the Leader of Parliament Inia Seruiratu to confirm the minutes of its previous sitting of November last year.

President Major General (retired) Jioji Konrote had opened the new Parliament session in the last sitting and had laid out the agenda for government this year.

In his opening address, the President reminded Members of Parliament to serve all Fijians irrespective of what side of the house they’re on.

Annual reports of various governing body will be presented in Parliament today followed by the tabling of motions for debate.

You can watch the proceedings of Parliament live on FBC TV from 9.30 am.