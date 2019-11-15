Parliament resumes without Opposition MPs

Parliament has resumed this morning without Opposition members.

Yesterday, Opposition MPs walked out of Parliament in protest to the dismissal of a petition put forward by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka, who had called for a review by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the proposed mining project at the Sigatoka River.

The Speaker ruled that the petition did not meet the standard requirements and that it was legally flawed and sought actions that were not within the powers of Parliament.



Opposition Member Lynda Tabuya speaking to FBC News this hour says they have written to the Speaker of the House raising their concern with petition’s dismissal and are awaiting a response from him before they return to Parliament.

Tabuya says there are indications that the Speaker is reviewing their correspondence and is expected to respond to them soon.

She says in the meantime, Opposition MPs are now planning a site visit to Sigatoka to meet with them and discuss their concerns with the mining project.

