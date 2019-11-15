Parliament resumes today

Parliament resumed today and some of the Opposition have returned to the House.

Yesterday, some Opposition MPs swapped the sitting instead travelling to Sigatoka for a site inspection of a proposed mine which is a contentious issue that led to the walkout.

On Tuesday, all of the Opposition including both SODELPA and NFP members walked out of Parliament in protest over the Speaker’s ruling to dismiss a petition on the basis that it was legally flawed and did not meet the standard requirements.

The petitioner SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka told the house that there were grave concerns by the people of Nahigatoka and he wanted to have the Standing Committee for Natural Resources review the planned mining project earmarked for the Sigatoka river mouth.

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya has said that they have written to the Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau on their grievances and will not return to parliament until there is a response from him.