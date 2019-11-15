Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Parliament

Parliament resumes today

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
February 20, 2020 6:19 am
Parliament resumed today and the Opposition have return to the House as well.

Parliament resumed today and some of the Opposition have returned to the House.

Yesterday, some Opposition MPs swapped the sitting instead travelling to Sigatoka for a site inspection of a proposed mine which is a contentious issue that led to the walkout.

On Tuesday, all of the Opposition including both SODELPA and NFP members walked out of Parliament in protest over the Speaker’s ruling to dismiss a petition on the basis that it was legally flawed and did not meet the standard requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

The petitioner SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka told the house that there were grave concerns by the people of Nahigatoka and he wanted to have the Standing Committee for Natural Resources review the planned mining project earmarked for the Sigatoka river mouth.

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya has said that they have written to the Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau on their grievances and will not return to parliament until there is a response from him.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.