Parliament adopts sitting calendar

Parliament has approved the sitting calendar for next year.

The newly adopted sittings will be in February, March, April, May and August.

Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu says the dates for the budget address and subsequent debate will be confirmed in due course.

He adds this will likely take place in June or July.

Seruiratu says the Business Committee has also agreed that should there be any need to re-adjust some of the sitting dates, this will be tabled in parliament.

“Primarily this is to allow some flexibility which would assist the continuing nationwide efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the flexibility will also accommodate the necessary readjustments required with reopening of our borders.”

Seruiratu says this sitting calendar will allow all the Standing Committees to continue with their work on Bills and the annual reports which are pending.