Parental engagement vital in boosting student’s learning capacity

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says parents play a vital role in enhancing children’s learning capacity, ensuring they become productive in future citizens.

While delivering her budget response today, Akbar says the Fijian government will continue to prioritize the education of our children.

Akbar says this is evident through the free tuition, free bus fare and textbook initiative among others.

She adds there are currently 2, 525 students being assisted under the National Toppers scheme costing the government $35.5m and a new set of 600 students will vie for their placements next year.

“The National Toppers Scheme has always addressed areas of need for Fiji and of course this will continue. Mr. Speaker Sir this will be subjected to revision depending on COVID-19 situation and how it develops both globally and locally. As leaders, we must give priority to our future generations”.

There are currently 6, 611 students sponsored under the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme and the government has allocated an additional $161.1m to assist tertiary students next year.

The Education Ministry has been allocated $450.6m in the next financial year.