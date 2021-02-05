Over 30,000 hectares identified for emission program

An area of 37,282 hectares spread over 20 districts have been identified to undergo an emission reduction program.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this includes islands in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is also potential to expand to areas that express interest.

Fiji is amongst the 19 participating countries accepted for funding under World Bank’s Carbon Fund.

“These activities include the establishment of forests on degraded land, sustainable management of designated timber production forests. The total protection of intact existing natural forests, the incorporation of trees into farming and agricultural systems and the promotion of forests based livelihood ventures.”

The Minister says the five-year agreement will unlock around $25.4m in result-based payments for reducing emissions and boosting climate resilience.

“ It’s important to note that the US 12.5m that will be generated from this initiative will be passed down to resources owners as incentive payments through a benefit-sharing plan developed by the Fijian Government in collaboration with the World Bank. Moreover, the rights of property owners will be protected.”

The initiative will also be given legislative mandate through the upcoming Climate Change Bill, which will set out the governance and institutional arrangements to establish a carbon market in Fiji.