Over 200,000 assistance applications in last 24 hours

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:29 pm
The Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Parliament]

The Attorney General says 242, 941 applications for the $50 assistance have been received from Fijians in Viti Levu within 24 hours.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says with the assistance to close tomorrow, they are expecting the number of applications to increase.

“What it is doing is that it’s giving us good data so we know where these people who are in the informal sector who need assistance. It can be more and more refined and more and more targeted. That’s what is required.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Attorney General also highlighted that in the last $90 assistance, 20,000 people applied who weren’t eligible.

They were already getting the FNPF payments but they wanted to double-dip. Our team actually has to check again with FNPF.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is important to give people the right assistance during these tough times.

