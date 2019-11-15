Opposition’s motion to establish special committee defeated

The motion to establish a Special Committee to review Martime/Outer Island Development programmes has been defeated in Parliament.

Moving the motion last night, Opposition MP Jese Saukuru highlighted that the purpose of the committee will be to identify the needs of the people in maritime and outer island areas and how to address them.

“Guiding them to consider the policies and programs beneficial to the interest and aspirations of those who live and travel to our rural and maritime areas.”

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa did not support the motion and highlighted that the many trips made to maritime areas by the respective government officials is to hear first-hand the issues that they face.

“They criticize us and yet they come into this house and talk about consulting people there in the rural areas. They talk about the importance of consulting people who live in maritime zones and rural areas. What do they think we’re doing when we are going out to rural and maritime zones. We get to hear first-hand from people who live in maritime zones and rural areas about matters that matter to them and their families.”

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum did not support the motion and pointed out that respective Ministers’ of Fisheries, Agriculture, Infrastructure and Women specifically highlighted what their ministries are doing in terms of maritime connectivity.

The motion was defeated with 27 votes against it, 21 votes in its favour and three did not vote.