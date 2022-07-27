Opposition MPs will abuse their positions if elected into government: AG

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has claimed that the Opposition members of parliament will abuse their positions if elected into government.

He told the House that he has been approached numerous times by some of the Opposition Members of Parliament for favors.

The Minister claims that it encaptures the thinking and outlook towards governance by the members of the opposition.

“I have had on numerous occasions, members of the other side come to see me at lunchtime or morning tea time asking me to do certain things for them or people they want to assist, and when I’ve said to them, and they know who they are, when I’ve said to them I cannot do this because the law does not allow me to do so, they said areh you the Attorney General, do it. What it demonstrates is that if they were ever to hold such positions, they would abuse their positions. It’s a fundamental issue, and we’ve seen that happen in previous governments.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that the Fijian Elections Office has issued notices to the NFP for breaches.

NFP Leader and Opposition Professor Biman Prasad then raised a point of order.

“The Honorable Attorney General should have some sense because he is the Minister for Election, he’s the Minister responsible for the elections, he complains to the Supervisor of Election. The Supervisor of election sends a notice to us. We have the right. He is judging what the supervisor of election is saying. I mean we know where it’s coming from. This is a video from 2018. He’s saying that the law should be applied retrospectively, that’s what he’s saying.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Sir Epeli Nailatikau, said that the Minister has the right to respond.