Opposition MP's swap Parliament for Sigatoka site visit

Parliament resumed this morning without Opposition members.

Yesterday, Opposition MP’s walked out of Parliament in protest to the dismissal of a petition put forward by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka, who had called for a review by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the proposed mining project at the Sigatoka River.

The Speaker ruled that the petition did not meet the standard requirements, it was legally flawed and sought actions that was not within the powers of Parliament.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya says their return to the House is dependent on the Speaker’s response on the letter written to him yesterday.

“Our stance is the same, we are awaiting the Speaker to respond to our grievances before we will go back to Parliament and we have promised that to the people of Sigatoka and so that’s the status quo at the moment. We will wait for a response from Speaker. There’s been indication from the Speakers office that he’s having a look at it, so hopefully it will be sometime today so we can get back to business.”

Tabuya says the Opposition MP’s have now left for a site visit to the proposed mining project in Sigatoka to meet and discuss the concerns of the residents.

Acting Secretary General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua has confirmed to FBC News that Parliament will continue with the sittings as per the Standing Orders for today.