Caucus made a stand: Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says elected members of the Party made a choice this morning when deciding whom to nominate for Opposition Leader.

Speaking to FBC News outside parliament, Gavoka says the caucus has made its intentions clear.

“The Party has decided to separate the two positions, Caucus felt that the way to go and that’s how the votes came out this morning. It is a caucus decision.”

Ratu Naiqama received 14 votes while Gavoka – who narrowly beat Sitieveni Rabuka to become SODELPA Leader – only received 5 votes.

He adds Ratu Naiqama is a seasoned politician.

“I will be working closely with him on the management of the team in parliament. We are committed to winning the 2022 election and I openly say that because I’m very confident in the way SODELPA operates and it has a very strong brand. Once we resolve some of these issues like what we resolve today we should be comfortable going forward.”

Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the selection process was carried out transparently.

Ro Filipe is optimistic that Ratu Naiqama will consolidate the bipartisanship between the Opposition and the Government.

“We are looking forward to that, in terms of the collaboration that has been offered to the government side and it is for them to respond to that whoever is the Opposition Leader that is an area which needs to pursued and improved. In particular such as constitution building and around COVID-19 recovery.”

Fellow MP Salote Radrodro shared similar sentiments as they now bank on Ratu Naiqama to take the party and the Opposition forward.

“He’s a seasoned politician, he has been there. I believe he was also a former Leader of Opposition its good I believe he will exceedingly perform well in the position.”

Ratu Naiqama has taken up his new role this morning.