Opposition MPs spreading lies: Adimaitoga

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 27, 2021 6:01 am
Assistant Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga [Source: Fijian Parliament]

The division amongst our people is a result of lies spread by some of the Opposition Members of parliament.

Speaking in support of the 2021/2022 National Budget, Assistant Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga says this has victimised iTaukei people which is dangerous if not controlled.

“I was in shock when I saw Honorable Linda Tabuya’s video about Bill 17. She said lie after lie and divided our people during this time when unity is so important. Right after that I was shocked at members of SODELPA and NFP joining Honorable Tabuya to spread lies.”

Adimaitoga says the FijiFirst government has done a lot for the iTaukei when compared to any previous government.

She adds this is clearly portrayed in the allocation of $ 4million for the development of i-Taukei land despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“This programme helps the development of the Itaukei land and currently there are nine projects currently being carried out under this programme. This shows that even now, this government thinks about the welfare of landowners.”

Adimaitoga says COVID-19 has been a major hurdle and the 2021/2022 National Budget will keep Fijians afloat.

