Opposition MPs question SoE’s powers

The majority of the Opposition Members who contributed to the debate on the Electoral Amendment Bill 2022 were against Clause 3 of the Bill which amends section 6 of the Act

National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua says she will not bow down to the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem while calling him infantile, want-to-be, and smart alec.

She says the SoE’s only job is to ensure that people are registered to vote, so why does he want these powers under the Act.

Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The amendment will now allow the SoE to carry out his functions under the Act, including the power to direct a person, by notice in writing, to furnish any relevant information or document.

“Now he wants powers to demand any information from anyone at any time simply based on having reasons to believe that a person has information or documents relevant to or required by him to do his job.



Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Similar sentiment was shared by Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

“In this case do we have anything here that we can say to the SoE that my right to privacy are being abused here.”



Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum questioned the Opposition MPs why they have not raised such issues previously as same provisions are there under the FICAC Act, FNPF Act, FCCC Act, and the Immigration Act.

“It’s been nine years since these provisions have been put in place. Did the Law Society ever come-up and say this is affecting privilege? Did the Law Council of Australia come up and say it is affecting the civil rights of people? Did SODELPA come up and say it is affecting the rights of the people of this country? Did NFP come up and say that? It has been there for nine years. What is the difference between this provision and that provision?”

The Bill has been passed.