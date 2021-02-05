Parliament
Opposition MPs back in Parliament
February 8, 2021 10:44 am
Opposition MPs back in Parliament
The Members of Opposition have returned to Parliament following their walk out this morning.
Both the Social Democratic Liberal Party and the National Federation Party indicated that they walked out of Parliament after the Speaker of the House rejected an urgent motion and an urgent oral question relating to the arbitrary arrest, detention, and deportation of the Vice-Chancellor of USP.
They are expected to make a press statement later today to provide more details of their walkout.
Article continues after advertisement
Sponsored Links