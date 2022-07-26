Opposition MP’s are political opportunists: Nand

[File Photo]

The government always puts its money where its mouth is says government MP Sachida Nand.

While debating on the National Budget, Nand labelled opposition MP’s as political opportunists who can never compete with government policies.

“The Fijifirst people’s budget 2022-2023 is an important opportunity to enact policies for the betterment of our nation. However, this is not the only opportunity.”

SODELPA MP, Aseri Radrodro says celebration should be restrained until budget policies are fulfilled.

“I will reserve any support to this budget until I see that government actually carries out its plan as captured in the 2022-2023 budget. Until then Mr. Speaker this can all be pies in the skies.”

Meanwhile, Ro Teimumu Kepa claims that education has had no sense of direction over the past 15 years.

“And USP Staff unions have highlighted that the withholding of the grant payment of 2020-2021 and 2022, already passed in parliament I might add, totaling $78.4 million are not beneficial to the students, staff, the university or anyone associated to the university.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will deliver his right of reply tomorrow.