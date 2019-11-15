Opposition has lost the plot says Health Minister

The Health Minister says the Opposition’s walkout of Parliament shows they’ve lost the plot.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says he feels for democracy and the institution of parliament.

In an unprecedented second day of the Parliament’s sitting, the 24 Opposition MP’s have abstained from today’s proceedings.

“They do not realize the importance of what is happening here and you know they’ve basically lost the plot in that sense and anywhere parliament must go on.”

The Health Minister says national duties continue irrespective of the Oppositions lack of contributions.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP’s abstained from the parliament proceedings, instead choosing to undertake a site visit to the proposed mining project in Sigatoka.

FBC News understands that the Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau received the Oppositions correspondence on their grievances this morning and is currently reviewing it.

Acting Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua clarified that despite the absence of the Opposition, parliament proceedings would continue with a quorum and a confirmed order paper.