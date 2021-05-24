No one puts pressure on me: Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has informed the Members of Parliament this afternoon that no one puts pressure on him.

This follows claims by National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad that most Bills brought in are considered or favors the government side.

“So we oppose this kind of back-door and last-minute Bills. We understand the urgency of some of these Bills, we will accept that – we have supported that in the past. Don’t come 10 o’clock in the night and say I’ve got Bills – we don’t even know how many Bills.”

The Speaker while responding to Prasad says he will continue doing justice to his calling.

“No one puts pressure on me as a Speaker here or any of my appointments that I’ve held. I don’t go down at that. I do the job – listen! Listen! I do the job that I’m appointed to do. If I’m woken up at the middle of the night by the Secretary-General because of an urgent matter, I expect other members of the Business Committee to be woken up as well.”

Ratu Epeli adds his job is to ensure the government business is carried out effectively and efficiently and every member has the opportunity to participate in a debate on the floor of the House.

“We won’t have another meeting of parliament until next year, so this is the time where we can complete the urgent business that needs to be done. The urgency of the matter, don’t take it for granted, that anything government wishes is carried out. I consider it carefully before I agree.”

The Speaker reminded the MPs that most debates will require some sense of urgency.