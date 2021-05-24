No license given for mining in Sigatoka: Usamate

The Minister for Lands has clarified that no license has been given for mining at the Sigatoka river mouth.

The mining company has only been given the right to explore.

Minister Jone Usamate says there are stringent requirements by the Environment Ministry that have to be met before getting the rights to explore or mine.

However, Usamate revealed that Amex Resources Limited is currently undertaking the mining of iron sands from the Ba River mouth.

“Very successfully if you go to the mouth of the Ba River, where there is a resource of iron sands. There is a company there called Amex Resources Ltd., which has invested over $140m in that enterprise. They are mining the iron sands and are employing people.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka urged the government to do more to promote mining, claiming that minerals contributed only 1.1 percent of the GDP.

“We also have minerals in this country which, if properly developed, can contribute to our GDP in a big way. The last I saw was that minerals’ contribution to GDP was 1.1 percent. We should do much better.”

Usamate says members of parliament are sometimes anti-mining and sometimes pro-mining. However, the Ministry is prioritizing sustainable mining.

He adds that mining is a resilient sector as they continue to work and employ Fijians despite the COVID-19 pandemic.