No foreign visiting medical teams this year

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 12:15 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

No foreign visiting medical teams came in the country this year due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the teams that came at the beginning of the year had to rush back as the borders began to close.

Dr Waqainabete says they are in discussions and the visiting teams can effectively come to the country from next year depending on the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’ve managed to get 60 patients to the country who were in India and their treatment was either fully or partially supported by the government.

“The money is set aside in case if we need to send them. We have actually sent, together with New Zealand support and working with New Zealand Government just recently two children who needed to go across quickly. One needed a heart operation and one need a chest operation.”

Dr Waqainabete highlighted this after Opposition Member Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu sought clarification on the allocation of $1.7 m for the overseas medical consultancy and $50,000 for foreign visiting teams.

Ratu Antonio also asked that with border lockdown how the government will prioritize visiting medical teams coming to the country.

