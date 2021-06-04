Home


NGO’s must work with FCOSS

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:23 pm
Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu

Non-government Organisations that want to partner with the government for humanitarian work must go through the Fiji Council of Social Services.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu while speaking in parliament confirmed that FCOSS is the coordinating arm for all NGOs and civil society organisations.

“Most of these NGOs that have come lately, don’t want to align themselves with FCOSS. It’s FCOSS that represents NGOs and civil society organisations in the government mechanism”.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu has also revealed that many NGOs which are criticizing the government have never been seen in communities post disasters.

“Some of these NGOs are making a lot of noise. I have been around for quite a while in humanitarian work, in disaster work – I have never seen them in one disaster out there on the field. We only hear them from their offices. They hardly come to the communities and do humanitarian work”.

The minister also called for all humanitarian work to be independent of politics.

