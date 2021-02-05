NFP will not return to Parliament today

National Federation Party Members have confirmed they will be staying out of Parliament for the rest of the day.

The three NFP Parliamentarians walked out this morning with other Opposition Members.

NFP walked out in protest after the Speaker of the House rejected an urgent oral question by NFP Leader Biman Prasad on the arbitrary arrest, detention, and deportation of the Vice-Chancellor of USP.

Members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party also walked out following the dismissal of their urgent motion regarding issues pertaining to the deported USP Vice Chancellor.

However, SODELPA members have walked back in and are part of the parliamentary proceedings.

NFP will be giving a press conference today at their headquarters when Parliament adjourns for the day.