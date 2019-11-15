NFP wants collaboration

Fiji is confronted with its biggest economic crisis due to COVID-19 hence, there is a need to put differences aside and collaborate more.

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad made these comments while responding to the President’s opening speech on the 2020-2021 parliament session.

Professor Prasad has recommended that the government has a constant dialogue with hotel operators, airlines, and tour operators on plans for re-opening of global tourism.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need young people, those who have led in their communities, in the fields of education, social work, business and the professions. We need them to step forward. If we want Fiji to prosper and our people to live in a fair and equal society where all are respected and taken care of, there must be change.”

The NFP Leader adds the next General Election will be a defining moment in Fiji’s history and Fijians must bear in mind that a good government is honest and leads with accountability.