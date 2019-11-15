Home

NFP wait for Speaker’s response, remains away from Parliament

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 20, 2020 12:54 pm
MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua and NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad

The National Federation Party says it is not in Parliament today as they are yet to receive correspondence from the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad and MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, were notable absentees after all other Opposition members from SODELPA came back after a two-day boycott.

NFP says they wrote to the Speaker yesterday to seek confirmation of two of our motions for this week, but have not had any response.

The party says it is disappointed and will continue to wait for a response.

