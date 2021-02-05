NFP not happy with the Speaker’s ruling

The National Federation Party is not happy with the ruling of the Speaker of the House for refusing their urgent question this morning.

Following the refusal the NFP MPs walked out and stayed out of Parliament the whole day today.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad had submitted an urgent question under Standing Order 43 to the Speaker requesting for the specific breaches of section 13 of the Immigration Act committed by the University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife.

Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau ruled that the oral question was not urgent and it was not important.

The Speaker says he does not consider the question as an urgent character or relating to a matter of public importance and it does not qualify as an urgent question.

A statement was issued by NFP General Secretary Seni Nabou this afternoon as its MPs are not allowed to communicate directly with the people through a press release while the Parliament is sitting.