NFP Leader maintains claims of Panadol shortage

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says his claims that there is shortage of Panadol and tablets for diabetes is not baseless.

Earlier this week, Professor Prasad had claimed that hospitals don’t have these medications.

Professor Prasad says before TC Yasa he had visited hospitals and health centers in Vanua Levu and he got his information then.

He claims they were told about the shortage by the doctors and nurses.

Prasad says they are not raising such issues just like that.

“From Wainikoro and I went right up to Dreketi Health center and we were told not only by patients but also by doctors and nurses who are working very hard trying to look after the people.”

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have more than enough stock available.

“I have information here from the Director of Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Service and in it he says we have it available. We actually have more than 87 percent of stock that is needed for over three month period available.”

Health Minister says such statements are irresponsible as this also affects the Fijians.