NFP leader attacks President’s speech

The National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has today attacked the President’s address during the opening of the new session of Parliament.

According to the NFP leader, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s speech was supposed to set out the Government’s work program for the year but it failed.

“So instead of us hearing, in an organized way, what the Government will be doing in the next 12 months, the speech we heard was full of praise for the very people in Government who wrote it.”

Prasad believes the speech should be a moment to monitor the progress of a nation as a whole.

“The President’s speech is supposed to set out the Government’s work programme for the year. It is supposed to tell the people in this House the elected representatives of the people what Government will do over the next 12 months.”

The debate continues in Parliament this week.