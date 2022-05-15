New site identified for Laucala District

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Laucala District School management has identified a new location to build a school with the help of a few donors.

Currently, some primary school students are taking classes in a shed and a church.

While responding to Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu’s question on the update on the progress of the rehabilitation of Laucala District School, Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says work is underway to get the school established.

Kumar adds that two sites were recommended to the villages, however, they were unsuitable and the Ministry’s proposal to relocate school students to another village was not accepted by the villagers.

She says they are willing to assist the management with re-building.

“Even if the land issue is being resolved, the Ministry will ensure that the necessary GEO-TECH study is also taken on this site so that whatever we built can last longer and it is a matter of putting a permanent structure, we want this permanent structure to last many years and not in the next cyclone, the structure goes down, or by next flood, the structure goes down”

She adds that based on the Geo-TECH findings, they will engage architects to design a new building.

Laucala district school was established in 1947 and currently has a roll of 44 students.