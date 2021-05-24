New session of Parliament underway

The new session of parliament opens this hour with an address by the new President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.
The annual parliamentary calendar runs from November each year and is traditionally opened by the President, who sets out his vision and expectations from the House of Representatives.
Members of Parliament will debate the President’s speech from Monday next week.
