New political disclosure requirements passed in parliament

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Elections Office]

Amendments to the Political Parties Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures Act was passed in parliament today.

The changes require political parties and candidates to keep proper accounts and be more transparent with their financial records.

Newly registered political parties will have 90 days to set up bank accounts while existing ones have 60 days to provide their bank details to the Registrar of Political Parties.

Candidates are now required to list the names and addresses of donors.

They must also list for them, their spouse and children – total assets in Fiji and abroad as at polling day, total assets from nomination day until polling day and directorships or other positions in a company.

Political parties are required to submit details of all assets and liabilities as at polling day and income and expenditure, including all contributions, donations or pledges in cash or kind, made from the date the writ is issued to polling day.

The Electoral Commission is now empowered to mediate and arbitrate campaign issue disputes between political parties and its decision.

