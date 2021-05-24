New MP’s sworn in

FijiFirst candidate Howard Politini and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate, Ratu Jone Rabici Seniloli have this morning been sworn into Parliament.

Politini will occupy the seat left vacant by the Late Former Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu whereas Ratu Jone will occupy the Parliament seat that was once held by Lynda Tabuya following her resignation last month.

Politini received 409 votes in the last election.

Politini was elected to Parliament in September 2016 following the resignation of former Defence Minister, Timoci Natuva.

While delivering his maiden speech in parliament today Politini highly supported the vision of the government.

“I wish to thank all those who supported me and trusted me to enter this parliament. I must make special mention of our honourable Prime Minister and our honourable Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, for giving me the opportunity to be part of the 2014 and 2018 general elections under FijiFirst.”

Meanwhile, IT specialist and son of former ambassador and parliamentarian, Ratu Manasa Seniloli, Ratu Jone was announced as one of the 30 provisional candidates for SODELPA in the 2018 general election.

Ratu Jone says his vision for Fiji is to ensure that all Fijian communities have equal access to basic needs.

“In 2018, my inspiration to stand in the election was an opportunity to serve the communities and villages whereby I could make a difference in trying to breach the disparity between urban and rural development.”

Ratu Jone has commended the efforts of the front liners and has urged eligible Fijians to get the booster jabs.